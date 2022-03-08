IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a big fan of antiques?

We’ve got big news, because the hit History Channel show American Pickers will be in Ionia County in May 2022.

The Ionia Chamber of Commerce made the announcement earlier today on their website.

In case you didn’t know, American Pickers is a documentary-style series that follows antique pickers who meet individuals with rare finds.

Know of someone with an antique collection or valuable? You can contact the show with your name, phone number, location and collection description at americanpickers@cineflix.com, or by calling (646) 493-2184.

You can also contact the show via Facebook by clicking here.