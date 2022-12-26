LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who live in one South Lansing apartment complex said they spent last week’s Christmas blizzard in the cold.

Two residents of the Marvin Gardens apartment complex even said that they are moving units or will leave the complex totally.

Complex owners said they are working to catch up on the most recent heating and flooding problems despite the holidays. They additionally said via email that contractors were brought in to repair both issues for Sunday and Monday.

Resident Faith Morehart said the problems started well before last week. During the storm, she had to stay warm by layering up in coats and blankets until the heat came back on Monday.

While she is glad to see some progress, Faith is worried about the future since winter is officially in season.

“I have a cat, I have no idea how he stayed warm,” said Morehart. Then there’s some people have kids, I have no idea how they did it. The main reason I’m worried about this is because if I’m cold and I know it’s dangerous to the kids because some are two months old.”

Some units at Marvin Gardens Apartments have already been pink-tagged by City of Lansing officials– citing code compliance issues.

Apartment owners have contested the pink-tagging, saying the code issues have been fixed.

The complex faces another inspection later in the week.

The apartment owner’s full statement can be read below: