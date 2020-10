LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Animal shelters and rescue groups in Lansing have seen a large increase of pet pet adoptions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a reports, staff at the Ingham County Animal Shelter say they’ve barely been able to keep dogs on the adoption floor since they’ve all been adopted so quickly.

The Lansing-based non-profit cat rescue called Saved by Zade has also had a major increase in pet adoptions since the pandemic began.