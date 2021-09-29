Annual “Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit” in Jackson raises a record-breaking $70,000 for a hospice home

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual “Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Benefit” has taken place in Jackson for the past 21 years, this year raising a record of $70,000.

American 1 Credit Union and TRUE Community Credit Union partnered to put on the event Sept. 13, at the Grande Golf Club.

Since 2019, American 1 and TRUE Community have made efforts to support Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home (Where the proceeds go).

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home is the only residence for end-of-life care in Jackson County.

$5,000 was brought in the day of the event itself through basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, mulligan sales and tumblers.

“The partnership between American 1 Credit Union and TRUE Community Credit Union was once again incredible to be part of. I’m glad the event could be put on safely in-person after being held virtually in 2020. There’s something powerful about community members coming together, fighting for such an important cause like hospice care. Thank you to the community, volunteers, sponsors and staff members who made this event possible and a major success.” Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union and Chair of the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Board of Directors

The record-breaking proceeds from this year’s event help local families in need of the special end-of-life care provided by the hospice home.

The success from this years benefit can be attributed to the work of dedicated sponsors, supporters, and volunteers, along with the combined dedication of the two credit unions.

“I am overwhelmed by the passion and commitment exuded by the TRUE Community Credit Union and American 1 Credit Union team. Our collaboration alongside the Henry Ford Allegiance Health team generated not only a substantial financial gift, but also an impactful contribution for the families in our community who desire for their loved one to receive their end of life care at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. I am honored to be part of this team and the Jackson Community and grateful for the sponsors for their support of this gem in our community. It is refreshing to see this level of collaboration during the current times we are living in, and I am thankful for our shared belief that we are stronger and better together.” Chrissy Siders, President/CEO of TRUE Community Credit Union and Chair of the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Board

Since 2000, the golf benefit has raised more than $439,000 for the hospice home.

A full list of 2021 event sponsors can be viewed at https://hitemforehospice.org/.