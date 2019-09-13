LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are hosting an annual medication collection event at the Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is joining the Michigan Pharmacists Association on Tuesday, September 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Capitol lawn in downtown Lansing for the event.
The event will allow residents to safely discard controlled substances, narcotics and other unwanted prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications at the collection tent.
Residents can also use the drive-through drop-off tent at the intersection of Capitol and Michigan avenues.
Michigan residents are encouraged to clean out their household medicine cabinets and bring unused, unwanted or expired medications for proper disposal.
Proper drug disposal helps prevent drug abuse and accidental poisonings as well as assists in preserving the state’s natural resources.
Collected medications will be sent for incineration so the active drug components are destroyed.
If you are unable to attend EGLE has an interactive Household Drug Take Back Map that allows residents to enter their ZIP code to find nearby collection locations.
Annual medication disposal event in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are hosting an annual medication collection event at the Capitol in Lansing.