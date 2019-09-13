Annual medication disposal event in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Potter Park Zoo won top honors for promoting diversity through its community programs.

The Zoo in your Neighborhood program was nationally recognized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums by winning top honors for the Angela Peterson Excellence in Diversity Award.

This award recognizes significant diversity achievements as well as the most significant innovative program to promote diversity in the 236 institutions that are accredited by the AZA. Potter Park Zoo received this recognition at the national AZA conference in New Orleans, LA this week.

“Potter Park Zoo is honored to win this prestigious award for our Zoo in Your Neighborhood Program,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Mariah Martinez. “One of our top priorities is to be more accessible and inclusive to all and we will continue to work tirelessly to make the zoo a place truly all can enjoy.”

The Zoo in your Neighborhood program works with over 35 local partners to bring free educational programming to the Greater Lansing area as well as provide zoo passes that community members can check out, similar to a library book, to bring their family to the zoo for free.

“The Zoo in Your Neighborhood program exemplifies Potter Park Zoo’s mission to inspire conservation of animals and the natural world by bringing free programming and passes to members of the community who may not have been able to afford to come to the zoo otherwise,” said Amy Morris-Hall, Executive Director of Potter Park Zoological Society.

In 2019 Potter Park Zoo was named the first zoo in Michigan to become certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity.