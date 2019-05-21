Annual Safety Patrol Picnic set today at Hawk Island Park

This is one of the biggest days of the years for hundreds of Lansing area school kids.

Today is the annual Police and Fire Field Day and Safety Patrol Picnic at Hawk Island County Park.

The fun begins today at 9:00 a.m. and wraps up at 1:00 p.m.

The program is directed by the Lansing Area Safety Council.

This is a chance for local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other public safety groups to celebrate with elementary students who volunteer their time to keep their schoolmates safe at intersections and sidewalks before and after school.