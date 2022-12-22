OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The fire at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos has rekindled.

The 2300 building, which housed the leasing office for the complex, was completely destroyed on Wednesday.

The fire was so large that it began to engulf the connected building on the opposite side of where it started. Meridian Township Fire Chief Michael Hamel said roughly half the building was destroyed on Wednesday.

Now, another large fire has started, with smoke visible from the highway and large flames coming from the building. The fire started around 10:20 a.m.

Hamel told 6 News Wednesday the incident started with a couch fire on the bottom floor of the 2300 building.

Hamel said they were able to rescue people off decks on the building, and people on the backside were able to get off through their balconies as well.

Crews worked through the night to completely tear down the building where it started in to make sure there were no more hot spots.

Community organizers worked quickly to set up a donation center at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Okemos, as well as a place that people can donate money.

So many donations have been brought to the Holiday Inn that Meridian Township has asked people to not drop stuff off and instead donate money if they’re able to.

“I want to thank the community and region for the outpouring of support and unparalleled generosity,” said Township Manager Frank L. Walsh. “Being on the ground has been heartbreaking. Again, thank you to our first responders. Your work saves lives. We truly appreciate the support we are receiving from multiple police, fire and EMS agencies across the region.”