LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are tracking the chance for another impactful winter storm system to move into the area on Friday.

Current forecast models suggest the system will track off to our south and begin affecting us as early as Friday morning.

Friday morning could potentially start off with a mixture of rain and snow before snow showers become more widespread for the afternoon and evening. Snowfall accumulations look likely with this system, but it is too soon to discuss probable amounts for our area.

In addition to the snowfall, we are keeping an eye on the forecasted wind gusts. At times throughout your Friday, gusts could be as high as 40-50 mph.

Keep in mind that the system is still several days out, so changes in the forecast are expected as we learn more details on exactly how this system will play out.

So be sure to stick with 6 News on-air, online, and through our StormTracker 6 app for the latest updates in the coming days.