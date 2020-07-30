Anti-Trump messages, BLM and Antifa references spray painted in Lansing

Michigan State University is offering a look at how the sudden change to distance learning affecting schooling last spring.

The MSU study looked at students from k-12, from all districts across Michigan.

One big take away? rural districts struggle.

Katharine Strunk helped conduct the study, she says the main reason rural areas struggle is the lack of internet access.

That really affected remote learning, the report concludes that the federal government needs to step in.

The study, also shows that there needs to be a partnership with the state and local governments, to make sure kids have access to all different types of resources.

Like chrome books and internet hot spots, because they are vital to learning.

"It's very important to think through, how do we get the ability to get our kids online? How do we talk to our school about the desire to have that direct engagement? How do we lobby our schools and say if we're going to be in a remote setting? What can you provide to my kid to be the most direct, the most engaging, and instructional resources." Said Katharine Strunk.