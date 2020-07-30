Anti-Trump messages, BLM and Antifa references spray painted in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two areas of Lansing were spray painted with negative messages about President Donald Trump.
A brick wall attached to a closed business near the intersection of N. Pennsylvania Avenue and César E. Chávez Avenue contains a death threat to federal police. This latest area was spray painted within the last week.
“DEATH TO ALL TRUMP GESTAPO SECRET POLICE AFA”
President Trump has called in federal officers to cities, including Detroit, to help fight crime and quell unrest.
A block away on Pennsylvania Avenue another sign was spray painted with anti-Trump and police messages including a reference to BLM (Black Lives Matter) and Antifa. This area was spray painted within the last month.
“TRUMP Free Zone” “NO-PIGS” “BLM” “ANTIFA”
If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, please contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.
