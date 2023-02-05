LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of residents fed up with their landlord gathered outside his home today to protest.

The protestors could be seen across the street from the landlord’s home demanding action.

The complex is located on West Cesar Chavez Avenue and has a variety of issues including trash covering the grounds, as well as bed bugs, cockroaches and multiple used needles.

Residents claimed the landlord has done nothing to fix the problems.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said resident Nathaniel Hathaway. “I don’t care if it’s my worst enemy, nobody deserves to put up with the crap I’ve been through.”

Hathaway has lived at the apartment complex for a year and said that his door has been broken since he moved in. When maintenance came out to fix the door, they charged him $120 for the repair, but still the door is broken and anyone can break-in.

Tired of getting no response from his landlord, Hathaway reached out to the Lansing Housing Solidarity to help protest. One organizer of the group says they have heard multiple residents complain of the terrible living conditions at the complex.

“His landlord Todd Dowrick has not been responding to maintenance requests in particular regarding cockroaches, bed bugs, holes in the walls just infrastructural issues with the building,” said Gabi Bussel, an organizer for Lansing Housing Solidarity.

Even in front of his own house, 6 news has not been able to reach the landlord for comment. As for Hathaway, he said this is just what he expects from his landlord.

Although the residents didn’t get the response they are looking for, they said they won’t stop there.

The groyp plans on attending various city council meetings until they get the answers to why nothing is getting fixed.