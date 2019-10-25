Applebee’s to help pay off student lunch debt

CHARLOTTE, MICH. (WLNS) — Students at Charlotte Public Schools have a lunch debt of more than $16,000 and this weekend Applebee’s is making an effort to bring this amount down with your help.

It’s not just Charlotte schools that will benefit. If you take a trip to Applebee’s Sunday, you can also help these students eat worry free.

Charlotte Public School Food Service Director Brian Latty said, “We call families and let them know when their student, their child’s lunch account is negative and many parents just say that they’re aware of it, they know, the other bills are taking priority.”

This continues to go on which contributed to this happening.

“Our debt is negative $16,500,” said Latty. “We have students that are in the hole that much money.”

They continue to feed their students because he said a child can’t learn on an empty stomach. Applebee’s is looking to help tackle this problem, not just for Charlotte, but other local schools with lunch debt.

Applebee’s Area Director Rashaun Bird said, “We own 65 Applebee’s in the state of Michigan, all in the lower part of Michigan and we have 42 locations participating in this event.”

The event is being held Sunday, Oct. 27 From 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The restaurants will donate 20% of its sales to its partnering school.

“With Applebee’s partnering and helping us out to pay some of that debt off will be wonderful,” said Latty.

The goal is to eliminate as much student lunch debt as possible.

“We’re doing Bath Public Schools, St. John Public Schools, Holt, Mason, Charlotte,” said Bird. “Those are the schools we have been able to reach out to.”

Latty said he’s grateful, “Having some means to offset the debt and help out the families that can’t afford it is super, it’s great.”