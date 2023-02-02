DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s undeniable that Michigan is bitterly cold, and AAA is giving Michigan an Arctic Air Advisory.
According to AAA, extremely cold temperatures can “wreak havoc” on a car’s functionality.
Here are some tips from AAA on keeping your car running during the winter weather:
- Battery
- Get your charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.
- Gas
- Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
- Windshield washer fluid
- Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.
- Engine Coolant
- Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.
- Vehicle Storage
- Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.
- Car doors
- Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
- Car Wash
- Postpone until temps rise above freezing.
Calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across Michigan are expected to jump with the drop in temperatures.
AAA has some final reminders for those heading out on the roads:
- Always travel with a cell phone and car charger.
- If a driver gets stranded, it is best to stay in the car.
- If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm.
- Additionally, make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.
- Motorists requiring road service can request it online, via the AAA app or by calling 800-AAA-MICH.