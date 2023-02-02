DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s undeniable that Michigan is bitterly cold, and AAA is giving Michigan an Arctic Air Advisory.

According to AAA, extremely cold temperatures can “wreak havoc” on a car’s functionality.

Here are some tips from AAA on keeping your car running during the winter weather:

Battery Get your charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.

Gas Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

Windshield washer fluid Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze.

Engine Coolant Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30 o F/-34 o C is a good guideline.

Vehicle Storage Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

Car doors Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.

Car Wash Postpone until temps rise above freezing.



Calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across Michigan are expected to jump with the drop in temperatures.

AAA has some final reminders for those heading out on the roads: