DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s undeniable that Michigan is bitterly cold, and AAA is giving Michigan an Arctic Air Advisory.

According to AAA, extremely cold temperatures can “wreak havoc” on a car’s functionality.

Here are some tips from AAA on keeping your car running during the winter weather:

  • Battery
    • Get your charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.
  • Gas
    • Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
  • Windshield washer fluid
    •  Use one with winter solvent that won’t freeze. 
  • Engine Coolant
    • Use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter; -30oF/-34oC is a good guideline.
  • Vehicle Storage
    • Park in a garage. If you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.
  • Car doors
    • Prevent freezing. Place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
  • Car Wash
    • Postpone until temps rise above freezing.

Calls for dead batteries and other service-related needs across Michigan are expected to jump with the drop in temperatures.

AAA has some final reminders for those heading out on the roads:

  • Always travel with a cell phone and car charger. 
  • If a driver gets stranded, it is best to stay in the car.  
    • If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm.
    • Additionally, make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.  
  • Motorists requiring road service can request it online, via the AAA app or by calling 800-AAA-MICH.