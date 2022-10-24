EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The polarization of the election in November has made its way into the classroom, by way of school board races.

While it’s supposed to be non-partisan on the ballot, it’s now become the opposite, which has party officials and school supporters taking notice.

Dori Leyko is the Superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools, and come November, voters in East Lansing area will fill her district’s school board openings.

“We have 4 seats open, and we have 10 individuals running. So, there’s a great interest in our community to serve on the school board,” Leyko said.

In her six-year tenure, she’s always noticed the engagement of the public.

“I have not seen that there is not interest in our school board elections,” she said.

The Ingham County GOP Chair Tom Kluzinger agrees and said these elections have always been an important part of the general election process.

But what was non-partisan, doesn’t really seem that way now.

“But in the last couple of years, consciousness at the local level among parents particularly has greatly increased,” he said. “Particularly in the last, 10 or 20 years, politics has become much more polarized, and people will want to know ‘Well who are the republicans, who are the democrats,” he said.

Michigan Education Association Spokesperson Thomas Morgan said political topics like mask-wearing and book-banning are a driving factor.

“Usually, the books they want to ban are by and about marginalized populations,” Morgan said. “We can’t allow a very small minority of political extremists to dictate for everyone else what our kids can read and what they can learn.”

Morgan adds that the best bet is for voters to talk to school staff and do their own research to make their choice on who to vote for.