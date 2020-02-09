Arrest made in Ionia County double stabbing

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — We have an update for you on a double stabbing we told you about last week in Hubbardston. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the case.

The suspect’s name has not be released at this time, but we do know they face multiple charges including home invasion and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

Investigators said on Feb 2. the suspect broke a window, got inside the home and attacked two people.

One victim suffered major injuries and the other victim had minor injuries.

