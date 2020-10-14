Art Council of Greater Lansing begins its creative placemaking summit

The Art Council of Greater Lansing’s Creative Placemaking Summit will begin that’ll bring together artists and community leaders from across the country. Organizers say, they will participate in various activities and conversations to help make positive change for our area.

The summit will feature keynote speakers Linda Steele and Christina Houle, along with performer Steph Hogan before various breakout workshops begin.

For the first time in event history admission is free, and virtual.

The online summit is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

