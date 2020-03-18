Art teacher uses Facebook to show kids how to draw during quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An art teacher is turning to social media to help keep families and children entertained while they are quarantined during this coronavirus pandemic.

Art teacher Ryan Holmes said, “I’m just happy I can still be helpful for these parents and helpful to the community.”

Holmes usually teaches kindergarten through 8th grade art in the classroom, but starting this week he’s teaching through social media to help families.

Mother of two Tara Chambers said, “Today’s the first day I’ve been able to work from home and the kids are use to having my attention all the time, but I’m not able to give them my full attention.”

So, this is how the videos Holmes have posted to his Facebook page RYAN Holmes ART comes in handy.

“I spend a lot of my free time doing flash cards, helping catch up on homework, trying to keep them up on their academics so it’s nice to have sombody else to step in,” Chambers said.

Chambers was sent the video by her mother.

“And she was like Parker needs to do this and so I was very excited for him to do it and he ended up actually going to her house that day,” Chambers said. “He did the video with her and he did a super awesome job and he was so proud of himself.

Holmes plans to post videos everyday.

He said, “It’s just really nice. I myself might be here by myself, but it helps me feel like that I’m a part of a bigger world and a bigger thing going on.”