ArtPrize announces $200K in artist grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize, the world’s largest art competition, announced $200,000 in artist grants Tuesday.

There will be $50,000 in equity grants to help a more diverse group of artists participate in this year’s competition. Selected artists will receive $1,000 to $5,000. Applications open April 19.

Organizers say there will be $50,000 in project grants, which will allow ArtPrize venues to award $1,000 to $5,000 to artists exhibiting ambitious outdoor work. Applications open March 1.

There will be $100,000 in curatorial grants available to curators, cultural institutions and art organizations. Applications for the $3,000 to $13,000 grants are already open.

Venue registration will be open from April 1 to April 15 then artist registration from April 19 to June 10. Artists and venues will make connections between May 3 and June 23 to work out where pieces will be displayed.

The competition will run Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 in downtown Grand Rapids.