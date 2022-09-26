LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Early voting begins Thursday, and Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope will be extending operating hours at the South Washington Election Unit for locals to vote.

Here’s a look at the updated Lansing hours:

Every Wednesday in October the election unit will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

special Halloween theme Trunk or Treat Souls to the Polls event from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the parking lot On Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, the S. Washington Election

Unit will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“By expanding our hours, we are more accessible for Lansing City voters who are so busy with

work, children, and life obligations”, says Swope. “I want Lansing voters to know they can

count of me for a safe, secure, and accurate election.”