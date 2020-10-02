As mental health needs rise, Davenport University offers free, confidential counseling for students

Lansing, Mich ( WLNS) As the need for mental health services is growing among college students, Davenport University is expanding its free confidential counseling services. The one-on-one tele- therapy counseling sessions will be offered to all students on Davenport’s campuses throughout Michigan.

“In response to student needs, we’re launching a new partnership with Pine Rest to offer all Davenport University students – regardless of their home campus – one-on-one confidential counseling services free of charge,” said Dr. Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University.

“We want students to reach out for support if they are feeling overwhelmed. The day-to-day stresses of college life can be challenging, and the current pandemic has thrust students into uncharted school, home and work life situations.”

Davenport University has seen an increase in student demand for counseling services during the past few years, in line with a national trend. According to the Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Pennsylvania State University, pre-pandemic Center for Disease Control and Prevention data shows rising levels of depression and anxiety among 15-to-24-year-olds has contributed to a 51% increase in suicide rates in this age group over the past 10 years.



Davenport also has Registered Student Organizations focused on mental wellbeing, a meditation/sensory room available during exam week and yoga events during the year. Students can reach out at campus.life@davenport.edu for non-counseling support.