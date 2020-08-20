Attorneys call $600 million Flint settlement a victory

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Multiple news outlets report Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The final dollar amount of this massive settlement is still in the works, but attorneys for the people of Flint say the bulk of the money will go to the most vulnerable no matter what number the court lands on.

“80 percent of the settlement will go to the children,” attorney Michael Pitt said. “64 and a half percent of the settlement will go to children six and under. These children are the most affected by exposure to lead and other contaminants in the water.”

“This partial settlement says Flint matters. It says we matter,” adds attorney Trachelle Young. “And there’s some justice coming.”

People seeking payment will need to file evidence-based claims to get a piece of the settlement, using medical records and proof that lead contamination caused cognitive or other physical issues.

Attorneys call this a win for the people of Flint and a crucial step in the fight for justice.

“Here we are five years later, but we have some form of justice,” Young says. “And it’s just the beginning of the end because we’re headed now in the right direction.”