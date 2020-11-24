UPDATE: Authorities investigate shooting near Prestwick Village in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and wounded in Ingham County on Monday.

Late Monday night, authorities with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near the 2300 block of Cedar St.

Deputies responded to the call shortly at 10 PM last night.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 21-year-old Lansing man with wo gun shot wounds to the hip.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe an early 2000’s silver Chevy Malibu may be involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8257.