Authorities looking to identify man in Jackson gun store theft

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Authorities are looking for a white male who allegedly stole multiple firearms from a store in Jackson.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is hoping the public can help identify the stocky man with brown hair who stole two firearms and 15 firearm silencers.
He was wearing a long dark colored shirt, dark colored cargo pants, a dark colored watch on his left wrist, and light-colored shoes or boots.
The burglary and theft took place at Schupbach’s Sporting Goods store at 141. W. Pearl Street.
The burglary happened in May of 2013 and the man may also a suspect in an unrelated crime, according to an ATF press release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or report it anonymously.
