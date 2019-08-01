Auto shop offering reward for information on man attempting to break into several cars

The video above contains graphic images

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Animal shelter is asking for the public's help regarding an abused kitten.

The kitten was found across from Davis Park at a Webster Farms Subdivision on Pleasant Grove with his legs bound together by zip ties.

The zip ties were removed and he is resting comfortably after receiving the care he needs.

The Capital Area Humane Society says despite the trauma he experienced today, he is doing well.

They are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Area Humane Society at (517) 626 - 6060.