LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices were on a rollercoaster in 2022, at some points costing more than $5 per gallon.

Recently, gas prices in Michigan have dipped below the $3 mark.

A report from GasBuddy is projecting that the national average price of fuel could drop an additional 50 cents in 2023.

GasBuddy has been putting out fuel forecasts since 2012, and 2022’s forecast saw the lowest margin of error, of just 0.8%

Image is courtesy of GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Price Outlook.

According to the forecast creator Patrick De Haan, next year will not be a “cakewalk” for drivers.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023,” said De Haan.

Here are some things you can expect throughout 2023

The national average price of gas could drop early in 2023 as demand stays low, followed by a rise starting in late winter, bringing prices around the $4 per gallon range for summer. Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations, rising in the spring, and dropping after Labor Day into the fall.

Though most major U.S. cities will see prices top around $4 per gallon. Areas of California like San Francisco and Los Angeles could again experience near $7 gas prices again in the summer of 2023 if refineries struggle under mandates of unique formulations of gasoline.

Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household spend on gasoline will also fall by $277 to $2,471.



Image is courtesy of GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Price Outlook.

Despite lower spending on gas, one Michigan metropolis will still experience higher than usual gas prices.

Detroit is forecasted to see the highest daily average being between $4.25-$4.65.

Other Midwestern cities that GasBuddy expects to see high daily averages include Chicago, Cleveland, and Minneapolis.