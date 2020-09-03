6 tips to stay safe this Labor Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During the Labor Day holiday weekend from 2014-2018, 44% of traffic deaths involved drivers who had been drinking.
38% of traffic crash deaths during the 2018 Labor Day Holiday Weekend involved a drunk driver, according to the NHTSA.
In Michigan, it is a crime for a driver to have a bodily alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or greater if over age 21. If under 21, having a BAC .02 or higher is a crime.
Tens of thousands of people are arrested annually in Michigan for alcohol-related driving offenses, according to the Michigan State Police.
Tips to stay safe this Labor Day Weekend:
- Designate a sober driver before drinking alcohol
- Call a friend, cab, ride service like Uber or Lyft, walk or take the bus
- Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.
- If you’re hosting a party, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.
- Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
- If you see a drunk driver, call 911.