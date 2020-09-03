6 tips to stay safe this Labor Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Multiple cars were hit in Lansing after a driver took off after Michigan State Troopers tried to arrest him earlier.

Troopers attempted to arrest a 25-year-old Lansing man on a felony warrant which started the pursuit, according to a tweet by MSP First District. The man's vehicle hit several police vehicles including undercover vehicles.

The vehicle kept going before hitting two vehicles on Cavanaugh Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Both of the drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect resisted the police as they attempted to provide medical attention. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges for the pursuit will follow.