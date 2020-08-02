“Back the Blue” parade held to show support for police

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a show of support for law enforcement in Dewitt on Saturday.

People got together for the “Back the Blue” drive-by parade. They were showing their support for police officers and the sheriff’s office.

Participants decorated their cars and motorcycles with American flags and signs.

Support Christine Barnes said, “Our police, they serve and protect everyday. They take their lives in their own hands when they are out in the public. I think its important for people to see we have trust and we believes in our police department .”