Police: Back to school safety tips for your child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted a video on Facebook discussing the budget and how it affects schools.

"This is the first time in the last 9 years that we haven't passed a budget before the start of the school fiscal year," said Gov. Whitmer.

In the video above, the governor discusses the issues for educators who do not have a clearly defined budget as well as her plans in addressing the situation.