LOCKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A large barn on the 3900 block of Morrice Rd. has caught fire.

The barn is in Locke Township, which is just north of Webberville.

Officials on the scene say they’re concerned there is propane and diesel fuel inside the barn.

At this time there have been no injuries reported.

