State Senator Tom Barrett will continue his campaign to represent the greater Lansing area and surrounding counties in Congress.

While most of the attention has focused on the likely 7th District battle between the Charlotte Republican and incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Barrett may face a primary battle on August 2nd.

Or he may not.

That’s after the Michigan Bureau of Elections rejected a challenge to Barrett’s nominating petitions, but found enough discrepancies to knock Jake Hagg off the ballot. He is Barrett’s only challenger for the GOP nomination.

Hagg, a Holt Republican, needed to file 1,000 valid signatures to compete against Barrett in the primary. He originally filed 1,424. But the bureau invalidated 476 of them for various reasons, leaving him 52 signatures short.

Among the reasons, investigators say some were not registered voters, some were errors in dates, addresses, and signatures. They say there were also jurisdictional and other miscellaneous mistakes.

The bureau’s findings are just a recommendation. It will be up to the Board of State Canvassers to make the final decision. They’re expected to meet later this week.

Barrett, who filed 1,480 signatures, had 46 deemed invalid, leaving him well above the 1,000 mark. Slotkin had charged that Barrett erred in putting both his Charlotte and Carmel Township addresses in his petition and that it should be considered a “dual entry”.

But the bureau found that because Charlotte is a part of Carmel Township, that the information is correct and that listing both does make it invalid.