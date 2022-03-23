BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Barry County deputies and the family of a missing woman are hoping for information regarding the whereabouts of 39-year-old Angela Denise Mulder.

Mulder was last seen on Friday, March 18, leaving her home around 4 a.m.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says that she left her parent’s home after a physical altercation broke out.

Angela was reported missing by her family on March 20.

Angela was last seen in a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side. Mulder was not wearing shoes when she was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Angela Denis Mulder, please contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.