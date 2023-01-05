CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Bath Township Police Department has released video of an officer shooting and killing a man after they pointed a replica gun at the officer.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Bath Township police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Dutch Hills trailer park just before 2:00 p.m.

“I’m not here to cause any trouble,” the officer said.

The video begins by showing the man entering his home and slamming his door as the officer spoke to him.

Shortly after, a woman, identified by police as his mother, left the home and said “we are all going to be in trouble.”

During the interaction, the man came out of his home and started yelling at the officer and his neighbor before going back inside.

“I can’t keep him here like this,” the mother said. “He’s going to hurt you, me, and the rest of the world.”

The mother then told the officer she wants the man inside to be medically evaluated.

“I’ve done this every month practically since August,” the mother said.

At 2 p.m. the man came out of the home holding a handgun, police said.

The officer said to drop the gun and the man yelled back obscenities while pointing the gun in the direction of his mother and the officer.

When the man did not drop the weapon, the officer fired 10 shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

More police officers arrived on scene around 2:04 p.m.

The officers on scene cautiously approached the man, thinking he still had the gun in his hand.

The officers tried to save him using a defibrillator and CPR. The body cam footage shows the officers recovering two handguns that were later found to be replicas.

You can watch the video below.