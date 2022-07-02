BATH, Mich. (WLNS) — Patrons of the Bath Village Diner have a limited time before the restaurant closes it’s doors permanently.

The diner made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday, citing that they have been struggling due to “rising costs and everything it takes to keep the doors open.”

According to their Facebook page, Bath Village Diner opened it’s doors on March 13, 2020 unknowing that a pandemic was just days away.

July 8 will be the Bath Village Diner’s last day of business.

“Please come support us our last week,” the post read. “We would love to say goodbye!”