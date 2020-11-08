Battle Creek father charged in connection to his 8-month-old’s death

Kyle Kregling faces child abuse and murder charges folling the death of his 8-month-old son. The child died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, and the death was ruled a homicide. (WWMT/Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A 29-year-old Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of killing his 8-month-old son.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported over the weekend that Kyle Kregling remains jailed on charges of open murder and first-degree abuse in the death of the boy, Chris Kregling.

At a Friday arraignment, a Calhoun County judge refused defense lawyer Daniel Lehman’s request to free Kregling on bond so he could receive mental-health treatment.

Kregling told police he was changing the diaper on his daughter at his Battle Creek home when his son toppled from a bed.

Investigators said they didn’t believe Kregling’s account and a Thursday autopsy also raised doubts the death was accidental.