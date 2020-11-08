Battle Creek father charged in connection to his 8-month-old’s death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kyle Kregling faces child abuse and murder charges folling the death of his 8-month-old son. The child died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, and the death was ruled a homicide. (WWMT/Battle Creek Police Department)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A 29-year-old Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of killing his 8-month-old son.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported over the weekend that Kyle Kregling remains jailed on charges of open murder and first-degree abuse in the death of the boy, Chris Kregling.

At a Friday arraignment, a Calhoun County judge refused defense lawyer Daniel Lehman’s request to free Kregling on bond so he could receive mental-health treatment.

Kregling told police he was changing the diaper on his daughter at his Battle Creek home when his son toppled from a bed.

Investigators said they didn’t believe Kregling’s account and a Thursday autopsy also raised doubts the death was accidental.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar