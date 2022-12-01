LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ron Wieser, the current state GOP co-chair who chipped in $5 million during the last election cycle, will not run for co-chair again.

Currently, there are almost a dozen possible candidates to replace Wieser.

One expert calls the current situation for MIGOP “unprecedented.”

The latest to enter the race is defeated secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.

Karamo is running against defeated attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and defeated gubernatorial contender Garret Soldano, who are running as a team

Lena Epstein, a former member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, is also running. Former congressman Pete Hoekstra could run too.

In addition to all these folks, there are five others whom you may have never heard of.

“Many of these candidates are going to drop by the wayside,” said Bill Ballenger of The Ballenger Report.

Former President Donald Trump looms over the Michigan state convention and if he endorses it, that person will most likely win.

The challenge that is ahead is to find a GOP chair who can work with the high rollers.

According to Ballenger, he has not yet seen the ideal candidate yet.