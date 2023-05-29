LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The future of the commonly used abortion drug Mifepristone has been debated in federal courts for months now.

Abortion healthcare providers in Michigan said that while the drug is still available, patients are worried.

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug process used for medical abortions that was first approved in 2000, with some restrictions eased in 2016.

Recently, a federal court in Louisiana heard an appeal made by the Biden administration, after a Texas court blocked the drug’s two-decade-old approval in April.

The Louisiana court kept the drug available but tightened it’s regulations during court hearings.

Dr. Sarah Wallet with Planned Parenthood Michigan says the drug is safe and protected along with abortion in the state, but this legal battle shows risks of losing that protection.

“Even though Michiganders overwhelmingly passed Prop 3 in November, we are still at risk of losing access because of cases that play out in the federal level,” said Dr. Wallet.

Right to Life Michigan and other groups challenging abortion access have been watching the case closely.

Genevieve Marnon with Right to Life Michigan said the group expects the case to move to the Supreme Court, adding that the organization is hopeful justices will rule in favor of “women’s health and safety” and take the pill off of the FDA’s list of approved drugs.