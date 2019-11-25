BBB warns of online scams ahead of the holiday season

If it looks to good to be true, it probably is. That’s the message Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau have to consumers when shopping online.

Historically, the holidays are a time when crime spikes and the BBB is issuing a warning about drop-shipping scams.

Drop-shipping is when an entrepreneur sets up a website to sell a product they do not have in stock. Instead, when a customer places an order, they buy from a company, usually overseas and pocket a large profit.

While drop-shipping isn’t illegal, it can be deceptive. Often times people who purchase these items don’t receive the product for months, they pay more than what was originally advertised, and the product isn’t always what they expected it to be.

To avoid a drop-shipping scam, the BBB is warning people to research the product and the seller before you buy it. Another way is to image search the product to see where it’s coming from, how much it really costs and who else is selling it. Also, compare prices for the same or similar products from other trusted sellers. As Troy Baker explains, popular doesn’t always translate to “trusted”.

There is five words we hear a lot when it comes to drop-shipping…I saw it on facebook. We hear from consumers all the time who say that they found an item on facebook it was advertised on Facebook so I clicked on it, and then they either don’t get the product or it doesn’t get delivered as expected.