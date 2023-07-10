LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Online retailers are always putting up new deals and discounts. But the Better Business Bureau is reminding people to be careful because scammers are taking advantage.

The BBB says Michiganders have been scammed out of thousands of dollars so far this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of fake advertisements or advertisements that are pretending to be legitimate companies,” said BBB manager Katie Grevious.



She says scammers are going after several things, from your money to your personal information.

“Once you make that purchase, they now have that credit card information, that bank information,” said Grevious.

One of the biggest online sales is set to start tomorrow: Amazon Prime Day.

What should you be on the lookout for to not get scammed?

“Make sure you’re on the right site. Double-check that URL. It is always best to just type it in yourself. You know the website, you know the website name, type it in yourself. That guarantees you are definitely on the right site,” said Grevious.

“You can shop on a page that lists the products and it doesn’t have to be secure, but when you’re entering your personal information make sure that page is secure.”

Grievous says scammers can have secure websites too so first check the URL, then make sure you are on a secure page.

And whether you fall for the scam or not be sure to report it!

“They are going to find new ways to get in, they are going to find new ways to get around the safeguards in place. And that’s why it’s so important to report it so we can also track their moves, and figure out what they’re doing to create even tighter security,” said Grevious.