Be a Democracy MVP in Michigan for the upcoming elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Local residents received a letter about planned construction on three streets that will take about a month to complete.

Beginning in mid to late June, Hamelon Street from Aurelius Road to Scarborough Drive, Scarborough Drive from Hamelon Street to Robinson Road, and Beaujardin Drive from Dunckel Road to Oakbrook Drive will undergo reconstruction, according to the Lansing Public Service Department.

The project includes crushing and shaping existing roadway as well as asphalt paving, sidewalk ramps, curb, and gutter repairs.

Local traffic will have access to these areas during the project and access to "properties will be maintained to the extent possible," says the letter signed by Project Engineer Marc Jones. Drivers are asked to please drive slowly and with caution through the construction area.

Residents will still have trash pick-up and mail service during construction. If you have any questions about the project, contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at (517) 483 - 4455.