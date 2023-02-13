LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and that means romance-themed scams are on the rise.

Online romance scams aim to take advantage of people on dating sites and social media. The scammer will often claim to have romantic feelings for their potential victims.

Romance scammers often claim they are in the military or overseas, meaning they can’t meet in person.

These scammers will often ask for money, claiming the cash will be used to return to the U.S.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has some tips on how to avoid romance scams.