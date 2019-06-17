UPDATE: The Bearded Dragon has been found, according to General Manager Kirbay Preuss.
ORIGINAL STORY: The owner of Preuss Pets is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who is suspected of stealing a bearded dragon from the store at around 11:30 this morning.
General Manager Kirbay Preuss is concerned because bearded dragons are exotic and require specialized care.
Preuss says the woman immediately ran out to a vehicle that appears to be a Pontiac minivan with no drivers side window.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department or Preuss Pets.
UPDATE: Bearded Dragon stolen from Preuss Pets, found safe
