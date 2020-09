Cleveland, OHIO (WLNS) -- The stage is almost set for the first presidential debate is tomorrow night, in Cleveland, Ohio.It goes from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m.It will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will answer questions related to:the supreme court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election.The second and third presidential debates will take place on October 15 and October 22.