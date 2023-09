(Stacker) — For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Michigan using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Crawford County, Michigan

– Population: 13,102

– Median home value: $116,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $767 (18% own)

– Median household income: $54,240

– Top public schools: Grayling High School (grade B+), Grayling Middle School (grade B+), Grayling Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Grayling Adventist Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Grayling Charter Township (grade B+), Grayling (grade B minus), Frederic Township (grade B)

#29. Barry County, Michigan

– Population: 62,014

– Median home value: $187,100 (86% own)

– Median rent: $928 (14% own)

– Median household income: $68,779

– Top public schools: Lee Elementary School (grade B+), Thornapple Kellogg Middle School (grade B), Lakewood Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Barry County Christian School (grade B), St. Rose of Lima School (grade unavailable), Cedar Creek Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hastings (grade B), Middleville (grade B), Rutland Charter Township (grade B)

#28. Calhoun County, Michigan

– Population: 134,207

– Median home value: $119,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $821 (30% own)

– Median household income: $53,286

– Top public schools: Marshall High School (grade A minus), Lakeview High School (grade B+), Riverside Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Battle Creek Academy (grade A minus), St. Philip Catholic Central High School (grade A minus), Calhoun Christian School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Marshall (grade A minus), Marshall Township (grade B+), Marengo Township (grade B+)

#27. Wayne County, Michigan

– Population: 1,789,781

– Median home value: $136,200 (63% own)

– Median rent: $951 (37% own)

– Median household income: $52,830

– Top public schools: Northville High School (grade A+), Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy (grade A+), Grosse Pointe South High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: University Liggett School (grade A+), University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), Plymouth Christian Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Grosse Pointe Park (grade A+), Grosse Pointe Farms (grade A+), Northville Township (grade A+)

#26. Van Buren County, Michigan

– Population: 75,550

– Median home value: $155,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $788 (21% own)

– Median household income: $61,549

– Top public schools: Mattawan Middle School (grade A minus), Mattawan Later Elementary School (grade A minus), Mattawan High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Basil School (grade unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mattawan (grade B), Almena Township (grade B), Lawton (grade B minus)

#25. Chippewa County, Michigan

– Population: 37,091

– Median home value: $123,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $747 (28% own)

– Median household income: $53,079

– Top public schools: Joseph K. Lumsden Bahweting Anishnabe Academy (grade B+), Washington Elementary School (grade B+), Lincoln School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Maplewood Baptist Academy (grade A minus), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable), Rudyard Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Soo Township (grade B+), Sault Ste. Marie (grade B+), Kinross Charter Township (grade B+)

#24. Genesee County, Michigan

– Population: 406,400

– Median home value: $133,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $829 (30% own)

– Median household income: $54,052

– Top public schools: Mason Elementary School (grade A), Grand Blanc East Middle School (grade A minus), Perry Innovation Center & Upper School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Genesee Academy (grade A), Powers Catholic High School (grade A minus), Genesee Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Grand Blanc Charter Township (grade A), Grand Blanc (grade A minus), Flushing (grade B+)

#23. Dickinson County, Michigan

– Population: 25,954

– Median home value: $113,200 (81% own)

– Median rent: $678 (19% own)

– Median household income: $54,775

– Top public schools: Norway Elementary School (grade A minus), Woodland Elementary School (grade B+), Kingsford High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Holy Spirit Central School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Norway Township (grade A minus), Norway (grade A minus), Kingsford (grade A minus)

#22. Eaton County, Michigan

– Population: 108,972

– Median home value: $169,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $924 (27% own)

– Median household income: $72,173

– Top public schools: Willow Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), Delta Center Elementary School (grade B+), Island City Academy (grade B+)

– Top private schools: New Covenant Christian School (grade B), St. Gerard Elementary School (grade unavailable), Our Savior Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Waverly (grade A), Dimondale (grade B+), Grand Ledge (grade B+)

#21. Allegan County, Michigan

– Population: 119,418

– Median home value: $189,700 (85% own)

– Median rent: $912 (15% own)

– Median household income: $70,269

– Top public schools: Douglas Elementary School (grade A), Saugatuck Middle School (grade A minus), Paris Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Holland Christian High School (grade B+), Otsego Christian Academy (grade B), Holland Christian Middle School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Douglas (grade A), Holland (grade A), Laketown Township (grade A minus)

#20. Muskegon County, Michigan

– Population: 175,633

– Median home value: $138,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $826 (23% own)

– Median household income: $57,047

– Top public schools: Mona Shores High School (grade A minus), Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change (grade A minus), North Muskegon Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Western Michigan Christian High School (grade A minus), Muskegon Catholic Central School (grade A minus), Calvary Christian Schools (grade B)

– Top places to live: North Muskegon (grade A), Whitehall (grade A minus), Norton Shores (grade A minus)

#19. Marquette County, Michigan

– Population: 66,380

– Median home value: $162,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $820 (28% own)

– Median household income: $57,981

– Top public schools: Graveraet Elementary School (grade A minus), Marquette Senior High School (grade B+), Superior Hills Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Father Marquette Catholic Academy (grade B+), Marquette Sda Elem. School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Harvey (grade A minus), Marquette (grade A minus), Negaunee (grade A minus)

#18. Saginaw County, Michigan

– Population: 190,540

– Median home value: $114,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $821 (28% own)

– Median household income: $52,749

– Top public schools: Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy (grade A), List Elementary (grade A), Hemmeter Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Michigan Lutheran Seminary (grade A minus), Nouvel Catholic Central High School (grade A minus), Valley Lutheran High School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Frankenmuth (grade A), Freeland (grade A minus), Saginaw Charter Township (grade A minus)

#17. Macomb County, Michigan

– Population: 879,123

– Median home value: $184,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,032 (26% own)

– Median household income: $67,828

– Top public schools: International Academy of Macomb (grade A+), Messmore Elementary School (grade A), Middle School Mathematics Science Technology Cente (grade A)

– Top private schools: De La Salle Collegiate (grade A), Parkway Christian School (grade A minus), Regina High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Shelby Charter Township (grade A minus), Utica (grade B+), Sterling Heights (grade B+)

#16. Clinton County, Michigan

– Population: 78,895

– Median home value: $197,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $906 (18% own)

– Median household income: $76,161

– Top public schools: Scott Elementary School (grade A minus), DeWitt High School (grade A minus), DeWitt Junior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Catholic School (grade unavailable), Most Holy Trinity School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: DeWitt (grade A), DeWitt Charter Township (grade A minus), Eagle Township (grade A minus)

#15. Emmet County, Michigan

– Population: 33,946

– Median home value: $217,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $913 (23% own)

– Median household income: $63,488

– Top public schools: Petoskey Middle School (grade A minus), Shay Elementary School (grade A minus), Central Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Harbor Light Christian School (grade B), St. Francis Xavier School (grade unavailable), St. Michael Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Petoskey (grade A), Resort Township (grade A), Bay View (grade A)

#14. Benzie County, Michigan

– Population: 17,926

– Median home value: $211,400 (90% own)

– Median rent: $916 (10% own)

– Median household income: $68,875

– Top public schools: Frankfort Elementary School (grade B+), Frankfort High School (grade B+), Lake Ann Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Elberta (grade A), Gilmore Township (grade A minus), Lake Township (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade A minus

#13. Livingston County, Michigan

– Population: 193,234

– Median home value: $272,800 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,137 (14% own)

– Median household income: $88,908

– Top public schools: Hawkins Elementary School (grade A), Creekside Elementary School (grade A), Spencer Road Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Livingston Christian Schools (grade A minus), St. Patrick School (grade unavailable), Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Brighton Township (grade A), Green Oak Township (grade A), Brighton (grade A minus)

#12. Charlevoix County, Michigan

– Population: 26,109

– Median home value: $188,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $786 (18% own)

– Median household income: $63,508

– Top public schools: Beaver Island Community School (grade B+), Charlevoix Middle/High School (grade B+), Boyne City High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Mary School (grade unavailable), Charlevoix Children’s House (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Charlevoix Township (grade A minus), Boyne City (grade A minus), Marion Township (grade A minus)

#11. Berrien County, Michigan

– Population: 154,263

– Median home value: $165,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $806 (28% own)

– Median household income: $55,893

– Top public schools: Upton Middle School (grade A), St. Joseph High School (grade A), Brown School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Andrews Academy (grade A), Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School (grade A), Grace Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: St. Joseph (grade A), Royalton Township (grade A), Berrien Springs (grade A)

#10. Leelanau County, Michigan

– Population: 22,251

– Median home value: $303,200 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,009 (10% own)

– Median household income: $72,709

– Top public schools: Leland Public School (grade A minus), Glen Lake Community Schools (grade B+), Suttons Bay Senior High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: The Leelanau School (grade A), St. Mary School – Lake Leelanau (grade B+), The Pathfinder School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Greilickville (grade B+), Bingham Township (grade B), Northport (grade A)

#9. Houghton County, Michigan

– Population: 37,485

– Median home value: $115,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $684 (31% own)

– Median household income: $48,623

– Top public schools: Houghton Central High School (grade A), Houghton Elementary School (grade A), Houghton Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Copper Country Christian School (grade unavailable), Little Huskies Child Development Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Portage Charter Township (grade A), Hancock (grade A), Houghton (grade A minus)

#8. Midland County, Michigan

– Population: 83,467

– Median home value: $153,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $852 (23% own)

– Median household income: $67,642

– Top public schools: H.H. Dow High School (grade A), Jefferson Middle School (grade A), Siebert School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Calvary Baptist Academy (grade B), St. Brigid Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. John’s Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Larkin Charter Township (grade A+), Midland (grade A), Homer Township (grade A minus)

#7. Grand Traverse County, Michigan

– Population: 94,562

– Median home value: $237,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,049 (24% own)

– Median household income: $69,393

– Top public schools: Central High School (grade A minus), Willow Hill Elementary School (grade A minus), Grand Traverse Academy (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Interlochen Arts Academy (grade A+), St. Francis High School (grade A minus), Traverse City Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Traverse City (grade A), East Bay Township (grade A), Peninsula Township (grade A minus)

#6. Ingham County, Michigan

– Population: 285,660

– Median home value: $153,200 (58% own)

– Median rent: $949 (42% own)

– Median household income: $58,226

– Top public schools: Okemos High School (grade A+), Okemos Public Montessori School at Central (grade A+), Hiawatha Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Lansing Catholic High School (grade A minus), Lansing Christian School (grade A minus), St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Okemos (grade A+), Haslett (grade A+), East Lansing (grade A)

#5. Kalamazoo County, Michigan

– Population: 261,280

– Median home value: $178,100 (64% own)

– Median rent: $891 (36% own)

– Median household income: $61,739

– Top public schools: Portage Northern High School (grade A), Portage West Middle School (grade A), Moorsbridge Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Hackett Catholic Prep (grade A minus), Kalamazoo Christian High School (grade A minus), Heritage Christian Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Texas Charter Township (grade A), Portage (grade A), Westwood (grade A)

#4. Ottawa County, Michigan

– Population: 293,713

– Median home value: $228,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $985 (21% own)

– Median household income: $77,288

– Top public schools: Eagle Crest Charter Academy (grade A+), Black River Public School Middle/High School (grade A), Lakewood Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Unity Christian High School (grade B), Calvary Schools of Holland (grade B), Zeeland Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Zeeland Charter Township (grade A), Grand Haven Charter Township (grade A), Spring Lake (grade A)

#3. Kent County, Michigan

– Population: 654,958

– Median home value: $206,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $993 (30% own)

– Median household income: $69,786

– Top public schools: Northern High School (grade A+), Cross Creek Charter Academy (grade A+), City Middle/High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Grand Rapids Christian High School (grade A), West Michigan Lutheran High School (grade A), Catholic Central High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Eastgate (grade A+), Eastown (grade A+), Fulton Heights (grade A+)

#2. Oakland County, Michigan

– Population: 1,271,983

– Median home value: $268,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,156 (28% own)

– Median household income: $86,275

– Top public schools: International Academy (grade A+), Troy High School (grade A+), Novi High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Cranbrook Schools (grade A+), Detroit Country Day School (grade A+), Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Troy (grade A+), Huntington Woods (grade A+), Beverly Hills (grade A+)

#1. Washtenaw County, Michigan

– Population: 372,428

– Median home value: $293,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,218 (39% own)

– Median household income: $79,198

– Top public schools: Washtenaw International High School (grade A+), Huron High School (grade A+), Pioneer High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Greenhills School (grade A+), Rudolf Steiner School of Ann Arbor (grade A+), Michigan Islamic Academy (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Ann Arbor (grade A+), Pittsfield Charter Township (grade A+), Lodi Township (grade A+)