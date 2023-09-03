MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — In the words of the late Jimmy Buffett, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

For those who enjoy them, craft beers open up a world of unique and interesting flavor combinations. With the right mixture of ingredients, craft beers satisfy those looking for a wider variety of tastes than your typically domestic brand offers, let alone their potential health benefits.

In the spirit of drinking craft beer, Yahoo! Finance’s Sultan Khalid put together a list of the best craft beer brands in each U.S. state.

For this, Khalid looked through Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, BeerAdvocate, RateBeer, etc., and Google Trends to the best American craft beers by state.

Ultimately, Khalid ranked the best craft beers alphabetically in order of descending quality in every state. Depending on the batch, craft beer’s ABV (alcohol by volume) can vary.

In Michigan, Yahoo! Finance ranked Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted IPA, 7% ABV as the best craft beer option in the state. Khalid said the American-style IPA has 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest, rounded out with the fruitiness of their house yeast, creating a beer that sits somewhere between not too sweet and not too bitter.

Two Hearted IPA maintains a high score on the beer review site Untappd and is considered “world-class” by Beer Advocate.