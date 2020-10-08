Beware of “pink slime” sites ahead of next month’s election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) They have a similar name, similar formats, and seemingly similar content. However, although sites like the Lansing Sun, or the Shiawassee Times appear to be creditable news sources, they’re not.

“This organization, these political actors are kind of working behind the scenes…and they’re making this appear as if its a legitimate real news source even though there is nothing to it, there is no real substance behind it,” says MSU assistant professor of communication Dustin Carnahan.

They call the websites “pink slime” mimicking the McDonalds chicken nugget controversy, with critics claiming from the outside the snack appears to be real chicken, but instead its made from pink goop. McDonalds denies its nuggets are fake, and so do these websites.

The Lansing Sun describes itself as data-driven with no political bias. But its sponsor, Metric Media, is cited in a report by the Columbia Journalism Review for having political messaging.

Pink slime sites are popping up across the country, but especially in battleground states like Michigan. According the Columbia Journalism Review, Metric Media owns 38 sites in Michigan.

Public policy and social research director, Mike Grossman says “pink slime” isn’t new.

“At the end of 2016 we had a flood, including in Michigan of these stories that were not factual information being shared right before the election and we had a discussion about fake news, but President Trump started calling any story that was negative about him in the fake news bucket.”

So how do you spot pink slime sites? Experts say, be skeptical and verify. Google the website name and see if any other news source references them. If a headline makes you have an intense reaction, google that too and see if any other news organization is covering the story.

6 News reached out to The Lansing Sun but did not hear back.