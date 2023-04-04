EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –On Tuesday, the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program hosted a breakfast fundraiser at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

This event hosted the organizations largest donors and supporters and officials with the organization said this event is really focused on hearing inspirational stories from those impacted by their ‘big,’ or mentor.

Carolyn McQuillan of Big Brothers Big Sisters said Tuesday is a day to celebrate.

“I’m excited to just see the community come together and just celebrate what we do and for children and teens in our area,” McQuillan said.

Megyn Forest, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said she often gets questions asking what a person has to offer and she tells them each person brings a unique past experience that connects them to a youth.

She said being a mentor is all about showing up, and being a friend.

Forest said that studies show over and over again that through a supported mentorship their youth does better in school and building relationships. She said the attendance also improves and the child is more likely to graduate from school if they have a mentor.

At the event on Tuesday people will talk about how the matches helped that ‘little’ develop from their perspective.

Now, officials say that the breakfast is free, but at the end of the event, guests will have an opportunity to make a gift to support this ongoing work.

“Our program is really immeasurable, and while we make a huge impact, our program does come at a cost,” Forest said.