LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Locals will be happy to know that they can celebrate #UnderTheTentAgain with Cristo Rey Catholic Church after three years.

After speaking with the Ingham County Health Department, the CristoRey Fiesta Committee has decided to bring the party back for Memorial Day weekend.

Since the pandemic, the celebration has operated without the signature “Big Tent,” focusing on following pandemic guidelines and putting on drive-thru food fests.

The CristoRey Fiesta boasts authentic Mexican food, vendors, bands and dance troupes.

According to a Facebook post from CristoRey Fiesta, more details are being determined in the next few weeks.

The Fiesta is a part of the Cristo Rey Catholic Church, and those interested in attending can get their tickets from a Cristo Rey parishioner.

Prices are the same as in past years, one ticket for $5 or three tickets for $10.