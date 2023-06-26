The last day for the location is Thursday, June 29.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Regulars who frequent the Biggby on Ottawa Street in downtown Lansing only have a few days left to enjoy the shop.

After nearly 23 years, the store will be closing its doors permanently on June 29.

Managing partner Jeff McAlvey announced the news a few weeks ago with a letter posted to the coffee shop’s front door.

The full letter announcing Capitol Biggby’s closure.

He said that the current number of people frequenting downtown Lansing aren’t enough to keep business viable.

“The store is selling less than half the beverages we did before March 2020,” McAlvey wrote. “We just can’t make the numbers work.”

While the store is closed Monday, it will be open Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m. It closes for good on Thursday.

A coffee shop in a building full of history

The Ottawa Street Biggby is located in a two-story red brick building that was first constructed in 1890 by the Lansing Women’s Club. The Michigan Millers Insurance Company constructed a similar building next door that same year. In 1911, the Women’s Club added a third floor and elevator.

The buildings were restored between 1980 and 1999 by lawyers Rosemary and Bill Ralls. They are now on the Federal Register of Historic Buildings in the United States.

Today the buildings are owned by McAlvey and Gary Granger.