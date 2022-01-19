Binder Park Zoo’s 85-year-old tortoise makes his way to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. –“Al”, an 85-year-old Aldabra giant tortoise from Battle Creek’s Binder Park Zoo recently made his way to East Lansing for a CT exam of his foot.

The veterinary staff at the zoo have been tending to an infection in the tortoise’s front left foot since 2018.

Reptiles being slow healers has created quite the long journey for the staff and Al.

Overtime the issue of the original bone infection seemed to have been solved, but Al was experiencing flare-ups that required more detailed attention.

Al made a trip to the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in December of 2021, so staff could further evaluate the infection in his toenail.

After investigation of the CT exam, veterinarians found the bone infection to be re-occurring.

This was Al’s third CT exam. The first two exams were conducted at Brookfield Zoo which has a CT machine huge enough to fit the 600-pound tortoise.









“Collaborating with the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine on zoo cases is a win-win for both the zoo and the school. It allows us to provide our animals with an advanced level of care and it’s also an opportunity for veterinary residents and students to get hands-on experience with a non-traditional species. After all, it’s not every day that the anesthesia residents get to monitor a 600-pound tortoise.” Dr. Kim Thompson, Binder Park Zoo’s Staff Veterinarian and assistant professor at MSU College of Veterinary Medicine

Binder Park Zoo says they are grateful to the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s clinical team for sharing their diagnostic equipment and experience to help care for their unique tortoise.

Through this collective care and effort, Binder Park Zoo is able to continue to monitor his healing.

Al will likely require another trip to MSU in the upcoming months.

Binder Park Zoo says they are hopeful Al will make a comeback soon as he is very popular with the crowds that love to come to see him.