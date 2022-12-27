SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A lab with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development has detected bird flu in a Sanilac County backyard flock of poultry.

This is the first time that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been found in the county.

“Even in cold winter temperatures, bird owners still need to actively protect their flocks from HPAI,” a statement from MDARD said.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said that bird owners should stay vigilant and protect their flocks.

“Actively working to ensure the health of Michigan’s domestic birds is still of the utmost importance,” said Dr. Wineland.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The premises is currently being quarantined, and the birds were depopulated to prevent disease spread.

According to MDARD, the flock had approximately 20 birds of mixed species.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the public health risk associated with this avian influenza detection remains low.

MDRARD recommends the following steps to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds: