LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An investigation from state and federal agencies has identified bird flu in Michigan.

The influenza was found in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County. They possessed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is telling Michiganders that there is no public health threat or food safety concerns to Michiganders.

“This detection shows that the virus is present in the environment and highlights the need for poultry owners to protect their flocks by increasing biosecurity,” MDARD said.

Multiple birds from the infected flock died and others showed signs of illness, so samples were sent to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) for testing.

The premises are currently under quarantine, and the birds have been ‘depopulated’ to prevent further disease spread.

The results from MSU VDL were then confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL).

MDARD is always preparing for situations like this when they arise, which is why we were able to take quick action to contain this disease and help protect against its spread. At this time, this is an isolated case. There is no threat to public health or food safety. We do not anticipate any disruptions to supply chains across our state. As this situation develops, we will continue to work with our partners at local and federal levels to best mitigate spread and provide outreach.” Gary McDowell, MDARD Director

No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Now, with HPAI present in Michigan, it is critical for poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures and to keep wild birds out in order to protect their flocks. Increasing those measures will be important to ensure domestic birds are kept healthy and safe. Simply put, no matter how many birds or which type of birds someone owns—now is the time to protect them. I’m asking all owners to sign-up for our email alerts so we can provide them with critical updates on this developing situation.” Dr. Nora Wineland, State Veterinarian

According to MDARD, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Whether you have a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following these biosecurity measures can help protect Michigan’s domestic birds:

Preventing contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Washing your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Not sharing equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well water or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keeping poultry feed secure so there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.